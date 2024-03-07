- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actress, Bernice Asare stoked a fire that will be burning for the next 4 weeks– at least!

Akua Nhyira, the popular actress’s first child, bought her ticket to the land of silence a few days ago, after she was sick for 2 years.

When many people thought Bernice Asare was in a state of melancholy and needed some encouraging words, the actress was seen at Kyekyeku’s “1957” movie premier which came off yesterday, March 6 at the SG Mall, for reasons best known to her and her close associates.

In earlier videos and pictures flying across social media platforms, bereaved Bernice Asare is engrossed in a conversation with her colleagues; Dr. Likee and Papa Kumasi.

Well, another video has surfaced on the internet with many netizens saying that it is unwise for the actress to say that.

In the video, Bernice Asare was seen being interrogated by one of the vloggers who took part in the movie premiere.

The actress disclosed that she is not tickled by what has happened to her, adding that she is so happy.

What Happened To Bernice Asare’s Child?

On 29th February 2024, reports that flew across social media platforms had it that Kumawood actress, Bernice Asare had lost her first child, Akua Nhyira.

The report did not state precisely what caused the death of the 8-year-old girl, however, it stated categorically that Akua Nhyira, as she was affectionately called had been unwell for the past two years and was sent abroad to receive better treatment.

According to the report, the Kumawood actress wanted to keep the death of her first child from social media, however, the time she realized, an undisclosed family member had taken to TikTok to announce the sad news.

Per reports, the death of Akua Nhyira was a result of a brouhaha that existed between her mother, Bernice Asare, and controversial Ghanaian man of God, Opambour, also known in the showbiz circles as Prophet 1.

According to sources, Opambour rained curses on Bernice and her generation for her involvement in a plot to mar his hard-earned reputation.

“If I have done something wrong and taken any girl for Dominic to see with his naked eyes, God should kill me, my wife, and my children. But if I am your servant and it is not like that and people have paid my boys to insult me and mar my reputation, I curse my boss and all of the people behind this. Anybody that has talked ill about me on the radio and the television I curse all of them and their descendants”, Opambour said as he rained curses on the actress.

Reacting to the news of the sudden demise of Bernice Asare’s daughter, Opambour confirmed that he indeed k!lled Bernice Asare‘s daughter.

According to Opambour, he heard the news about the sickness of the daughter of the actress, but instead of her approaching him to reverse the curse, she was busily moving from one pastor to another.

Opambour said that if the actress thinks his curses did not k!ll Akua Nhyira, she can find out from her mother, that is if only her mother is spiritually inclined.

He noted that he is not done with the actress yet, because the death of her first child is just the beginning, as more deaths are to follow.

“I say, if your mother is a spiritually inclined person, she will tell you never to insult me. Every day, I tell you people that if any of your family members dares me, try to advise them to stop else something mysterious will happen to your home. I know what God can use me to do, if you like trust me if you like don’t trust me”, the man of God said.

“This is just the beginning, I heard it when her daughter was unwell, many prophets tried but nobody could save her because when my curses start to work, nobody can save you. Even if you’re a prophet and you dare me, I will bedridden you, that is why I am warning people to be very careful with me”, Prophet one in the viral video said.