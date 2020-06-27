Heartbreaking scenes from Nana Agyei Sikapa’s one-week Observance

- Advertisement -

Today marks the one-week observation of Despite Media’s ace radio presenter, Daniel Agyei Peprah alias Nana Agyei Sikapa. It’s currently underway at Achimota Mile 7.

The death of the veteran broadcaster came as a shocker to all Ghanaians especially those in the media fraternity who were very close to the respected journalist.

As I always say, if tears are the only sine qua non to bringing back the dead, then today our dearest radio personality would have resurrected looking at the tears that have rolled down the cheeks of loved ones and sympathizers.

In a video sighted from the venue of the celebration, the beautiful wife and kids of the late Nana Agyei Sikapa couldn’t hold back their tears. They are still in shock and heartbroken.

Friends, co-workers (Staff and Management of Despite Media)and other sympathizers who are at the one-week observance grounds also are in grave pain. Tears keep rolling down from their eyes as they can’t fathom his sudden demise.

Ghpage News have complied some painful soul-crushing videos and pictures.

The late Nana Agyei Sikapa, unfortunately, lost his life a week ago after doctors did their very best to treat the illness who was battling with.

His death comes weeks after Kwadwo Annor Wiafe passed on. This is indeed a big blow for Despite Media Group. RIP Nana Agyei Sikapa. Damirifa due!