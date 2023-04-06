type here...
Heartbroken lady shares experience after visiting man for the first time at his house

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian lady, identified as Bamidele Nihin, has shared her terrible experience after visiting a man for the first time in his house.

The lady took to her Twitter page, @nihiinn, and revealed that the man treated her to a typical home-cooked meal that is affordable and won’t be hard to prepare.

He boiled white yam, garnished it with palm oil, and served her with one water sachet.

When she arrived, he presented the dish to her, but she was not having it.


The heartbroken lady took a photo of the food and posted it on her timeline expressing her displeasure.

She wrote, “He offered me Yam and Oil with sachet water???”.

However, reacting to her tweet, some netizens slammed her for taking a picture of the food she was served and posting it online to taunt the man.

See her post below:

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the hilarious tweet…

    Source:Ghpage

