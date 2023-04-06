- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady, identified as Bamidele Nihin, has shared her terrible experience after visiting a man for the first time in his house.

The lady took to her Twitter page, @nihiinn, and revealed that the man treated her to a typical home-cooked meal that is affordable and won’t be hard to prepare.

He boiled white yam, garnished it with palm oil, and served her with one water sachet.

When she arrived, he presented the dish to her, but she was not having it.



The heartbroken lady took a photo of the food and posted it on her timeline expressing her displeasure.

She wrote, “He offered me Yam and Oil with sachet water???”.

However, reacting to her tweet, some netizens slammed her for taking a picture of the food she was served and posting it online to taunt the man.

See her post below:

He offered me Yam and Oil with sachet water??? https://t.co/mR1FoaSeCZ pic.twitter.com/Rg8EKVAlXg — Bamidele? (@nihiinn) April 4, 2023

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the hilarious tweet…

Na to off her pant straight ? — KING JABULANI ? (@iamkingjabulani) April 4, 2023

He gave you Ipese, maybe you are giving Omo elegbe vibes — OMOTAYO Of Lagos ? (@Tee_Classiquem1) April 4, 2023

Hold that dude tight… He’s the one… — Carter (@insanespotter) April 4, 2023

He really loves you.



That's a genuine man who isn't ready to fake life.



Thank him for being so sincere with you.



Lots of love to you both ?? — Josiah???? (@Josiahidam) April 4, 2023

