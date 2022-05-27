type here...
Heartwarming videos of Kennedy Agyapong & his beautiful daughters surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
NPP firebrand and the current MP for Asin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong had a proud daddy moment as one of her daughters, Yvonne Agyapong, graduated High School in the United States.

Yvonne, the youngest of the 7 daughters of Ken Agyapong known on social media, graduated from the Union Catholic High School, a private school in New Jersey.

The 18-year-old graduated as the valedictorian emerging as the top student in many subject disciplines including Mathematics, English, and Social Studies, among others.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong’s daughter sweeps 7 out of 8 awards at graduation (Video)

Yvonne’s graduation on Wednesday, May 25, also turned out to be a big family reunion for Ken Agyapong and her children.

Many of the Assin Central MP’s children including his son, Kenneth Agyapong, were present to support their younger sister.

In a video sighted on the internet, Ken Agyapong is seen addressing his children while thanking them for showing a united front at all times.

The happy daughters of the business magnate declared their undiluted love for their father by shouting “We love you, daddy”

Watch the heartwarming video below to know more…

Kennedy Agyapong has always reiterated that he loves all his 21 children equally and strives to give them equal opportunities.

    Source:GHpage

