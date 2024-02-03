Her family rose against her and made sure she never married – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw speaks about Dr Grace Boadu

- Advertisement -

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw who knew the late Dr Grace Boadu outside of social media has dropped a set of shocking allegations and accusations against the family of the deceased.

According to the controversial legal practitioner, the late Dr Grace’s own family spiritually and physically worked against her.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Kasapa FM, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw went deep into the never-ending contention between the late Dr Grace Boadu and her family.

READ ALSO: “She wasn’t bathing” – Dr Grace Boadu’s pastor boyfriend reveals the secret of how the herbal practitioner died

As explained by Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, the late D rGrace Boadu’s family were peeved about the fact that she wasn’t giving them enough money despite all that she was doing for them until her timely demise.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw continued that, the late Dr Grace Boadu’s uncles were always angry that she wasn’t giving them enough money – And because of this, he once held a meeting with them for their grievances to be heard.

Talking about why the late Dr Grace Boadu never married, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw claimed that her family made sure she never tied the knot with any man he brought home because they assumed they were only after her money.

He further stated that all the men Dr Grace Boadu wanted to marry were attacked both spiritually and physically.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw also recounted how Osofo Bible Nokwafo was once arrested by Dr Grace Boadu’s family.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Osofo Bible Nokwafo threatens to drop all the deep and dirty secrets about Dr Grace Boadu’s family if… (Video)

READ ALSO: Video of the over a million dollars Kumasi mansion with more than 10 cars of Dr Grace Boadu pops up