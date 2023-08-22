Here’s why Mcbrown is trending online – Video

- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown has received massive applause from many Ghanaians following her recent advice to a set of young ladies during a seminar.

While advising the young ladies who are yet to properly navigate through life, the star actress emphasized the need for women to be financially stable before considering marriage.

As suggested by Mcbrown, before a woman agrees to marry a man, she must first be sure that she has a career and the financial capability to take care of her own self and not to become a burden on her husband.

Talking about how she manages her home, the mother of one asserted that she pampers her husband, Maxwell Mensah when she gets back from her busy work schedule.

According to Nana Ama, she isn’t a star when she is at home with her husband and their kids.

” When I get home, I leave my stardom at the gate and put on my wife cloak. I am a wife and a mother when I am home with my husband.

He understands me and even though we have a maid who helps out at home, I always make sure my Husband is well taken care of. When I get home and I realize he hasn’t eaten, I rush to the kitchen and get something for him to eat.” Nana Ama Revealed.

Mcbrown went ahead to add that all her achievements prove that she doesn’t need a man in her life but she didn’t allow her achievements overtake her husband.

” No matter how much I have achieved in this life, I always make sure my husband remains the head in the family. We have been married for 12 years and I have never taken a decision without his input.

” We discuss everything and find means and ways of sorting out our personal issues without bringing it to the public. My husband respects me the same way I respect him. I don’t use my fame to belittle him”. Nana Ama Mcbrown stated.

Netizens who have come across this nugget of wisdom from Mcbrown have pinned her as a philosopher.

