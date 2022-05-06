type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

‘His name shall be Alpha’ – Michy reveals the name and gender of her 2nd baby

By Kweku Derrick
Shatta Michy
Shatta Michy shared news of her pregnancy on her 28th birthday
The ex-girlfriend and baby mama of Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale is pregnant with her second child.

Michy broke the news of her pregnancy on Friday morning with gorgeous baby bump photos as she mark her 28th birthday.

The mother-of-one who was full of joy captioned her orange-themed photo writing: “Happy birthday MICHELLE DIAMOND LADY-ABA GBAGONAH ??? Meet my sweet bundle of joy”.

Following the announcement, her fans and followers including celebrity friends all alike have shared in Michy’s joy and congratulated her accordingly.

A little over 3 hours after the shocking news, Michy has already revealed the gender of her unborn baby – a revelation many of her counterparts would have kept a secret until she puts to bed.

Not only did she hint at the gender of the baby but the name as well.

According to Michy who already has a son named Majesty, she’s expecting another baby boy whose name “shall be ALPHA”.

“My army of boys to defend and protect me unconditionally,” the caption of her second baby bump photo read.

SEE THE PHOTO BELOW

Meanwhile, die-hard fans of Shatta Wale have taken to the internet to react to Michy’s maternity photoshoot.

As many social media users are dropping congratulatory messages under the photo, a section of notorious Shatta Wale’s fans have decided to attack and blast Shatta Michy.

    Source:GHPage

