Hot filla: Kobi Rana caught trying to chop musician Rap Fada’s trumu in the room – (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician who performs under the stage name Rap Fada, has accused multitalented Kobi Rana of trying to have anal sex with him.

Before these heavy accusations from Rap Fada, Kobi Rana had been accused on several occasions of being part of the LGBTQ community citing his fashion style and mannerisms.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Y’adwuma Nie show, Rap Fada alleged that he once shared a room with Kobi Rana.

READ ALSO: Rashad drops hot filla of Dr Grace Boadu’s Ghc1.5M debt to Osofo Bible Nokwafo plus family beef (Video)

And while they were in the room together, he fell asleep and in the middle of his sleep, he felt someone was touching him inappropriately.

Initially, he ignored the inappropriate touches until Kobi Rana tried to touch his manhood and remove his boxer shots.

He quickly woke up only to see Kobi Rana’s manhood strongly erected and ready to insert it into his anus.

Being a straight male, he swiftly warned Kobi Rana never to try that with him again. Kobi felt bad and has since ceased communication with him meanwhile they were very good friends before the incident.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: He’s a liar – Adwoa Safo goes raw on Kennedy Agyapong; Exposes all the lies of her baby daddy (Video)

READ ALSO: Kraman, woyare – Part 3 of Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa’s ‘fight’ turns bloody (Video)