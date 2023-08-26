In January this year, TikTok star Asantewaa took to the internet to flaunt her newly acquired HONDA CRV.

Sharing a video of her new big girl purchase, Asantewaa recounted how she started her car journey with Toyota Vitz some years ago, then she upgraded to a Hyundai Sonata and is now the owner of a Honda CR-V which was paid in full.

According to a simple Google search, the most recent Honda CR-V model costs a little over $35,000, which is more than Ghc400,000.

Currently, Asantewaa is the only Tiktok star who drives such a luxury, hence it appears she’s her financial muscles are much stronger than her peers.

Well, Asantewaa’s former best friend Lamisi Hipsy has alleged in a trending Snapchat post that the car was sponsored by a certain big man after chopping Asnatewaa.

According to Lamisi, Asnatewaa was only able to acquire the car after opening her legs for the said big man.

Currently, the two former best friends have turned into sworn enemies and taken to social media to expose each other’s dirty secrets.

At the moment, the cause of the break-up between the two former best friends is unknown but they have taken over social media trends with their heavy jabs at each other.

Meanwhile, Asantewaa is yet to react to these heavy allegations that have been levelled against her which might consequently break her home.

