How Empress Lupita visited Niger and Togo for ‘sika duro’ and ‘Do As I Say’ charm on Pastor Dan exposed

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
According to the lady whose true identity has been kept a secret from the public domain, Empress Lupita first went to Niger for sika duro and ‘Do As I Say’ charms to use on Godpapa The Greatest formerly known as Pastor Dan but it didn’t work.

She later travelled to Togo for the same things and this time around, she was fortunate enough to meet a mighty voodoo priest who could help her.

Upon her return from Togo, she added the charms to a set of drinks and later sent them to ‘God Papa The Greatest’ who was seriulsy fasting within that period

Although his family warned him not to accept the gift but he bragged that he was super powerful and had the grace of God upon him hence no form of evil powers could work on him.

Unfortunately for Godpapa The Greatest, the ‘Do As I Say Charm’ started working on him.

Empress Lupita started commanding him around like her son and additionally made him to abandon his family.

Empress Lupita financed their house, and their church building which they have now converted into a farm and also bought cars for Godpapa The Greatest meanwhile she had no source of income.

When her friend asked her how she could afford all the expensive properties she had acquired, she confessed to her that they were gotten from her Togo visit but refused to go into deep details.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

