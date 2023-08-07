Woman storms husband’s wedding only to discover that the bride is her best friend (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A woman has found herself at the centre of a devastating web of deceit and betrayal.



Sadly, the woman has been stabbed in the back not only by her husband but also by her closest confidante, her best friend.

Apparently, little did the woman know that her husband and best friend were entangled in a clandestine romantic affair for an extended period of time.



The depth of this betrayal came to light in a dramatic and unexpected manner. As seen in the trending clip, the woman discovered her husband and best friend’s secret affair after storming her hubby’s second wedding.



As the woman stormed the venue hoping to put an end to what she believed was a farce, she was met with a heartbreaking truth.

READ ALSO: Classy moment Samira Bawumia eye-talked KiDi to greet David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejeani (Video)



The bride walking down the aisle was none other than her own best friend.



The footage depicts the devastated woman struggling to contain her anger and anguish.



Her voice rang above the chaos as she attempted to confront both her unfaithful husband and her once-trusted best friend.



The pain and betrayal in her eyes were visible as she grappled with the reality of the situation.



Family members in attendance can be seen trying to console her.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Omanye Royal Couple accused of reportedly faking their royalty – Deep secrets and allegations drop

READ ALSO: Exclusive videos from the most ‘expensive wedding’ in Ghana lands online