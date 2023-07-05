- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man who’s currently in a state of dilemma after finding out that his wife has an affair with her stepfather has anonymously taken to the internet to share the chilling tale.

According to the heartbroken man, his wife whom she married 5 years ago has been secretly sleeping with her stepfather.

In the anonymous post, the husband also disclosed that his wife’s romantic affair with her stepfather is over a decade old now.

He also revealed that after finding out about the affair, he confronted his wife – And she confessed but he still can’t get over it hence he wants to walk out of the marriage.

Luckily for him, the two children he shares with his wife are all his biological children.

Below are some of the reactions gathered under the shocking true life story…

@Olusholzz – She wouldn’t want you to expose her, she will conceive the thought of killing you man. Take the advice, run

@RamsisXI – Best advice is to give up that marriage. She won’t stop anytime only except the “step-father” passes on to glory. But always be there for your kids. She’s the offender so that should give you ownership of your kids

@Iameziokwu – There’s absolutely no reason for you to remain in such marriage. A man and a woman whom have been sleeping together for over a decade will not stop just becos you found out. Trust me, they will only get smarter about. Whatever love you have for her, kill it.

@AngeloRules11 – Ur mama husband make you dey knack ham The man dey knack both mama and pikin Omo!!!

