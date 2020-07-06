I am not asking the youth to drop out of school; they should know it’s not the key to success- Oseikrom Sikani

Kumasi based rapper by name Oseikrom Sikani has contended the viability of formal education in today’s society and called it a scam.

The affluent young rapper in an interview with Ghpage’s seasoned entertainment journalist Rashad at his lavish 12 bedroom house explained that the whole idea of going to school and finding a well-paying job afterward is obsolete.

According to him, formal education is not to propel people to success but to help them to learn to read, write, and mingle with people from different backgrounds.

The 25-year-old musician also boasts of luxurious vehicles including a Range Rover, a Benz, and a fancy bike.

Furthermore, the rapper opined that his statement coupled with his usual rants on social media about education being a scam is in no way suggesting that the youth should drop out of school.

However, he is only championing an awakening of the youth to the fact that school does not guarantee success.

Osikani mentioned that most of his brilliant mates from school are stuck home jobless because of the nepotism in the system.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

He advised the youth to venture into business and work for themselves rather than wait on employment that will never come.