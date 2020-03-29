type here...
I can heal the covid-19 patients at the hospitals – Powerful Prophet

President Nana Addo should allow me to heal Coronavirus patients - Powerful Prophet pleads

In the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana, a powerful man of God identified as Bishop Thunder of Jesus House Pentecostal Ministry is pleading with President Nana Addo to give him the chance to pray and heal those infected with the Coronavirus.

The man of God in an exclusive interview with ZionFelix noted that he has a gift of healing given to him by the Almighty God and as such, would be able to heal the patients when given the chance.

“I humbly plead on Nana Addo give us the chance to go and pray for the coronavirus patients at the various hospitals.

God has given me healing gifts so many years, so he should just allow me to pray for them and I trust in my God that by the end of the day healing will be theirs” Bishop Thunder said.

The man of God was very optimistic of a positive outcome when given the chance to get in touch with the affected individuals. He also noted that as concerned as he is he wants to use his gift to also help the country Ghana.

“If you will not allow any other pastor just give me the chance rather to show God’s Power” he added.

He said it is important for people to rely on God since there are no vaccines for the coronavirus.

According to him, God is the final solution in everything as scientists and doctors are struggling globally to find a way out.

The founder of Jesus House Pentecostal Ministry stated that he is ready to die and save others if that would be a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Ghana has risen up to 141 with 5 deaths and 2 recoveries as of yesterday, information by the Ghana Health Service.

