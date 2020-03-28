Prophet Nigel tells why he prophesies only negative things

- Advertisement -

At last one of Ghana’s popular prophets known for giving doom, prophecies have broken the silence and have answered the one question that puzzled many. “Why do prophets only prophesies doom?”.

The founder and leader of Prophet Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Berla Mundi has revealed why he prophesies doom.

According to him, the Ghanaian media community thrives on negative news and so the need for him to go negatively with his prophecies most of he time.

He went on to say, that God gives him positive prophecies but he prefers to go with the negative one.

“The media thrives on negative prophecies. If you tell the positive ones, nobody listens. That is why we like to tell the negative ones,” Nigel Gaisie said.

He explained that this does not mean that God does not give him positive prophecies, just that he likes to go viral with the negative ones.