type here...
Home Entertainment Prophet Nigel tells why he prophesies only negative things
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Prophet Nigel tells why he prophesies only negative things

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Nigel-Gaise
Nigel-Gaise
- Advertisement -

At last one of Ghana’s popular prophets known for giving doom, prophecies have broken the silence and have answered the one question that puzzled many. “Why do prophets only prophesies doom?”.

READ ALSO: Davido’s fiancee Chioma test positive for coronavirus

The founder and leader of Prophet Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Berla Mundi has revealed why he prophesies doom.

View this post on Instagram

Prophet Nigel Gaisie

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

According to him, the Ghanaian media community thrives on negative news and so the need for him to go negatively with his prophecies most of he time.

He went on to say, that God gives him positive prophecies but he prefers to go with the negative one.

“The media thrives on negative prophecies. If you tell the positive ones, nobody listens. That is why we like to tell the negative ones,” Nigel Gaisie said.

READ ALSO: Nhyiraba Kojo arrested by the police for breaking Covid-19 ban on public gathering

He explained that this does not mean that God does not give him positive prophecies, just that he likes to go viral with the negative ones.

Previous articlePamela Odame reacts to Ken Agyapong’s claims that Obinim has bought her a house

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Pascaline Edwards shares stunning photos to celebrate her 50th birthday

Qwame Benedict -
Veteran actress Pascaline Edwards amid the coronavirus scare has light up social media by sharing some stunning photos to celebrate her 50th...
Read more
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage reacts after hearing Chioma tested positive to Coronavirus

Qwame Benedict -
Yesterday, it was reported that the baby mama of Nigerian superstar Davido Chioma Avril Rowland has tested positive to the current coronavirus...
Read more
Entertainment

Nhyiraba Kojo arrested by the police for breaking Covid-19 ban on public gathering

RASHAD -
Ghanaian rapper, Nhyiraba Kojo has been arrested by the police for defying the ban placed on public gatherings by the president of...
Read more
Entertainment

Davido’s fiancee Chioma test positive for coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Breaking news exclusively available to us affirms that singer Davido's baby mama and fiancee have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus Ghpage.com...
Read more
Entertainment

I started sleeping with men at a very tender age – Vicky Zugah

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah has opened up about her sexual life stating that she wouldn't be surprised if her 16years old daughter...
Read more
Entertainment

Homosexuals in Ghana are the cause of Coronavirus in Ghana – Musician

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghana in the past few weeks has been hit with the global pandemic covid-19 and its confined and recorded cases are on...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, March 28, 2020
Accra
few clouds
32 ° C
32 °
32 °
59 %
5.1kmh
11 %
Sat
31 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
30 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
30 °

Most Read

News

Strange: There is a miracle hair in every bible that can allegedly cure Coronavirus

RASHAD -
Coronavirus is still raging all over the world and the world leaders are desperately in search of a vaccine that can efficiently...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Obour allegedly put life of 15 nurses at risk after lying about travel history of sick father

Mr. Tabernacle -
From a credible and trusted source, the information available to us indicates that Ghana has decided its forth coronavirus case ar the...
Read more
News

Covid-19: Obour reacts to lying about sick father’s travel history as he confirms his death

Mr. Tabernacle -
A few moments ago we shared a story about an alleged case of popular musician Obour lying about his father's traveling history....
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong finally leaks video of Obinim in bed with his girlfriend, Lovia

RASHAD -
Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central is determined to strip Bishop Daniel Obinim of every dignity he has as...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News