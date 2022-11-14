Artiste manager born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson widely known as Bulldog has exclusively revealed that Shatta Wale has his wife’s naked pictures.

Speaking on UTV over the weekends, Bulldog disclosed that he found his wife’s naked pictures on Shatta Wale’s phone while being interrogated at the police station in 2015.

He spoke at length about how he parted ways with Shatta Wale in 2015 after he accused him of trying to kill him and the matter was reported to the police.

When he was invited to the Police Station together with Shatta Wale, the SM pleaded for the matter to be settled at home because he had no evidence to back his claims they he (Bulldog) wanted to kill him.

He wasn’t working with Shatta Wale until Nana Appiah Mensah reconciled them together with some Accra big men when he signed the Dancehall King under his Zylofon Music record label.

This was in relation to their recent back and forth on social media regarding the murder of Fennec Okyere.

Bulldog sues Shatta Wale for defamation

The former manager of Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog has finally called on the courts to settle his issue with the musician.

Readers are aware that the two have been throwing shots at each other for some time now and this made Shatta Wale drop some ‘secret’ discussions he allegedly had with Bulldog.

