Xandy Kamel descends on Kafui Danku for advising ladies not to cook and clean for their boyfriends

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Xandy Kamel, has descended on Kafui Danku for advising young ladies not to cook and clean for their boyfriends.

During an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz program last Saturday, Kafui Danku urged young ladies not to perform wife duties for their boyfriends.

According to Kafui Danku, men are often more attracted to women who retain their sense of self-worth and do not readily bend over backwards to accommodate them.

She advised women to avoid being overly available or too accommodating, as this might inadvertently diminish their value in the eyes of their partners.

Instead, the acclaimed actress encouraged women to focus on their worth and demand respect in their relationships.

By doing so, they can ensure that men invest their resources, both financially and emotionally, in the partnership.

Reacting to these sentiments, Xandy Kamel has fumed at Kafui Danku for giving a piece of bad advice to young ladies.

According to Xandy Kamel, it’s common sense-defying for a man to spend on a lady – But she will refuse to do basic things such as cooking and cleaning for him.

In a trending video, Xandy Kamel referenced how a lot of men take care of their girlfriends in school but they later dump them after completion.

In Xandy Kamel’s view, cooking and cleaning for a man shouldn’t be a topic for discussion.

