I haven’t had intercourse for the past 5 years after getting to the US – 58-year-old Ghanaian man laments

In a candid interview with King Asu B on Ghpage’s Akwantuo Mu Nsem, a 58-year-old Ghanaian man, Mr. Stephen Ebo, currently residing in Ohio, USA, revealed a poignant aspect of his life abroad.



Uncle Ebo disclosed that he has refrained from engaging in any romantic relationships for the past 5 years since relocating to the United States, citing his commitment to his marriage in Ghana and the challenges of loneliness abroad.

Mr. Ebo explained that despite being married with two children back in Ghana, the solitude experienced in a foreign land can sometimes be overwhelming.



The Ghanaian expatriate emphasized that he values the sanctity of his marriage and has chosen not to pursue any romantic affairs during his time in the USA.

Living abroad, Uncle Ebo shared, can be particularly lonely, leading to moments of melancholy.



He expressed the challenges of finding genuine connections, mentioning that the limited interactions he has are often confined to church gatherings on Sundays.

The interview sheds light on the emotional toll that the expatriate experience can have on individuals, emphasizing the importance of addressing the mental and emotional well-being of Ghanaians living abroad.

