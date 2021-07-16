type here...
GhPageNewsI'm doing well and back to work - Ghana Statistical Service boss
News

I’m doing well and back to work – Ghana Statistical Service boss

By Kweku Derrick
Professor Samuel Kobina Annim
- Advertisement -

The Head of Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Prof Samuel Kobina Annim has made a quick recovery after he experienced some health challenges on live TV.

While giving an update on the 2021 Population and Housing Census exercise last Sunday, Prof Annim who appeared perfectly fine began to stammer and stagger behind the podium.

He was immediately attended to by some young men at the event. He was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. This development brought the press briefing on the 2021 Population and Housing Census to an abrupt end.

SEE ALSO: John Mahama shares new and stunning photos of his grown-up daughter, Farida Mahama

But in an interview with Winston Amoah on Joy News’ Upfront Thursday, Samuel Kobina Annim stated that his health has stabilised; thus, he is back to the office, working.

“I am doing well; I am aware that the incident on Sunday would get a lot of people concerned, given the responsibilities that lie ahead of me for the 2021 Population Census, thankfully I am okay,” he said.

He added that although he has resumed work, “I am working half day for the rest of the week.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has extended the 2021 Population and Housing Census deadline to Sunday, July 18, to allow enumerators to complete work in the outstanding enumeration areas.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, July 16, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
4.5mph
75 %
Fri
77 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News