The Head of Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Prof Samuel Kobina Annim has made a quick recovery after he experienced some health challenges on live TV.

While giving an update on the 2021 Population and Housing Census exercise last Sunday, Prof Annim who appeared perfectly fine began to stammer and stagger behind the podium.

He was immediately attended to by some young men at the event. He was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. This development brought the press briefing on the 2021 Population and Housing Census to an abrupt end.

But in an interview with Winston Amoah on Joy News’ Upfront Thursday, Samuel Kobina Annim stated that his health has stabilised; thus, he is back to the office, working.

“I am doing well; I am aware that the incident on Sunday would get a lot of people concerned, given the responsibilities that lie ahead of me for the 2021 Population Census, thankfully I am okay,” he said.

He added that although he has resumed work, “I am working half day for the rest of the week.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has extended the 2021 Population and Housing Census deadline to Sunday, July 18, to allow enumerators to complete work in the outstanding enumeration areas.