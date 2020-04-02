type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

I rejected two customized Rolls Royce from 2 of my sons – Archbishop Duncan Williams

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams,  the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry have revealed that he has rejected Rolls Royce car gifts on two occasions by his sons who wanted to willingly give out.

In a sermon in his church, the man of God detailed why he refused the offer of two Rolls Royces from his sons, according to him, he had to reject both offers because it was not the appropriate time for him especially in Ghana where people like to poke into other people’s business.

Archbishop Duncan noted that he could not have received those car gifts while he was finding money to build a rehabilitation centre and a prayer mountain to expand God’s work. He felt it would be better to drive in those cars later in life than at the moment.

In his voice during the sermon he had this to say; Two years ago, one of my sons called me and said Papa am getting you a Rolls Royce and I said thank you very much, bring me the money.

Then last year another son came to me, Papa I’ve placed some money down for a rolls Royce for you, what colour do you want? and I said, what is it about you people and Rolls Royce when it comes to me? And he said, you deserve it and I said, you don’t understand.

Rolls Royce in Ghana here when am trying to build a drug rehab and a prayer mountain and am driving a rolls Royce in this Ghana. And I said, you’re not a Prophet, this time you missed it.

This time, you didn’t hear from God and he said, what do I do and I said, bring me the money. When I am 70, 75, 80 or 90 I will drive a rolls Royce,” he said;

