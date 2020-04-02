type here...
Police beat 67-year-old widow & food vendor for going out during lockdown

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
In the thick of the lockdown as imposed by the president of the country has many Ghanaians suffering in the hands of some security personnel who are on duty to ensure that the civilians are rightfully adhering to the orders.

A 67-year-old woman identified as Florence has fallen victim to the inhumane treatments some officials on duty give citizens who may flout for one reason or the other.

Florence,67, sharing her ordeal in a video complied by JoyNews, and sighted, said she was lashed mercilessly by a police officer who was in her area to enforce the lockdown.

According to the woman, she had gone out to buy a bowl of tomatoes which she was going to use to prepare food and sell in the area because she learned that food vendors were excluded from the lockdown.

Florence indicates when she was questioned by the officers she did not argue or complain about the police officer’s instructions but rather turned and started moving away.

Only to her surprise, she felt this sharp pain that stroke her from behind and left her shaking vigorously, only for her to turn and see that the officer had used a long broom to hit her with all his strength.

The 67-year-old woman mentioned she is not able to move normally as she used to and described the pain as being more than what she felt during labour and childbirth. Very sad!

