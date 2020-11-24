- Advertisement -

The head pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries Reverend Owusu Bempah has narrated a horrifying vision God showed him about former President John Mahama.

Speaking an in an exclusive interview with GhPage TV, Rev. Bempah claims he saw ex-president John Mahama carrying 4 coffins which he placed to the north, south, east and west.

READ ALSO; I never prophesied anywhere Trump will win the USA election- Owusu Bempah clears the air

Out of these coffins, he took out something that looked attractive but as soon as he handed it to anyone among the multitude surrounding him, it turned into human waste.

“I saw that an angel opened a curtain. I saw Mahama coming out of the pit and he was carrying four coffins. North, East, South and West were written on them and he positioned them respectively.

After I saw a large crowd approaching him so he opened the coffin and there was a nice object in it. When he opened it was filled with waste matter. In fact, I was sad when I saw that.

According to him, it means the NDC flagbearer will be defeated in the upcoming December 7 election.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Rev. Owusu Bempah whiles speaking to host Rashad Kojo Emmanuel on GhPage TV dropped another prophecy about the forthcoming general elections.

He revealed that God had shown him in a vision that Nana Akuffo Addo is going to win in the December elections by quite a mark.

In no time, Nana Addo appeared. I saw angels who looked like parrots giving him fruits and that signifies the Free SHS policy. With this prophecy, if I am lying God should kill me right away.

Again, I saw Nana Addo carrying four wells. If it weren’t a dream, I never knew wells could be carried. And he also placed them at East, North, South and West. And I saw a crowd mobbing him.

When he opened, I saw a rainbow, it looked like honey mixed with water. I saw Nana Addo fetching it for them and everyone was happy and jubilating.

READ ALSO: Akuffo Addo will bring Ghana a special blessing in his next term in office- Rev. Owusu Bempah prophesies

It means Nana Addo is not done with his term. You can challenge it but it is what God has told me. It is a one-touch victory in this election” Owusu Bempah stated.

The popular prophet explained that his vision meant that Akuffo-Addo has a special blessing to deliver to Ghanaians after being voted back into office.