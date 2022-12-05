I sold my virginity to a fetish priest, now my vagina is ‘rotten’ – Lady cries and begs for help

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian woman has shared a very terrifying story with Ms Nancy on her confessions show aired on TV3.

According to this lady, in the bid to acquire quick money, she sold her virginity to a fetish priest and now, her vagina is rotten.

As narrated by her;

“We had this friend that was living a very luxurious life. She was rich. She was comfortable and looked good. We were envious and kept asking how she managed that kind of life. And she told us that she visited the Northern Region and did some purifications after the money started coming in.”

READ ALSO: Lady sends Kudus to “Alpha Hour” for him to marry her

So we agreed to join her, but my half-sister changed her mind at the eleventh hour. I soldiered on with our friend and headed to the North. We decided to go by bus but return by flight to Accra after the 7-day purification.

“There were incantations here and there in the name of purification. However, on the seventh day, the fetish priest told me there was one last thing I had to do to seal the purification process. I had to sleep with the fetish priest, considered the seal. As a virgin, it was quite painful to think that will be my first time, but I gave in.”

She started seeing results because she met an MP on their return fight who bought her a Range Rover Velar just a few weeks into the relationship. He also gave her three fully furnished apartments in her name. But three months after, she noticed an odour from her vagina. So pungent that she couldn’t mingle in crowds. After several visits to the hospital, three years and no cure, she received a prophecy.

READ ALSO: I’ve been dating my best friend’s husband for three years now – Lady confesses

“I happened to be at a church program, and the pastor told me that it was because I slept with the fetish priest that is the source of the odour. He gave a solution. He said that if I was ready to let go of all the wealth I had acquired, every single thing, the odour will go away. But I have been enjoying the money. Life has been comfortable. I don’t want to go back to struggling, and I can’t live with this odour for the rest of my life. What do I do?”

Part of the article was culled from 3News.