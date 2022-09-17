- Advertisement -

Ghana’s current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, has revealed that he won’t hesitate to marry a woman from the Volta Region despite his advanced age.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on one of the radio stations in the Volta Region, Nana Addo president explained that the dream to marry a woman from the Volta Region has been a longstanding one and that not even the lapse of time has killed that urge.

READ ALSO: President Nana Addo reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The president went on to express that the sight of the female presenter who was interviewing him, has re-affirmed that desire.

“You know my basic position that I’ve taken, and seeing you, of course, it’s heightened it: my determination to marry in the Volta Region, and I keep on knocking on the door, looking forward to the day the door will be open. We’ll keep on till the day the door is open,”

Apparently, Nana Addo was only joking but some Ghanaian have taken his harmless words to heart.

Some of his critics on the internet have chided him for neglecting his basic duties as the president of the Republic and now scouting for a second wife.

Nana Yaa Brefo has also wildly descended on the lady who interviewed Nana Addo – According to her, the female presenter is a ‘naughty’ girl for flirting with the president on live radio.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: I regret supporting Nana Addo – Abronye DC