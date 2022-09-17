type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI want to marry a woman from Volta Region - Akufo Addo
Entertainment

I want to marry a woman from Volta Region – Akufo Addo

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Ghana’s current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, has revealed that he won’t hesitate to marry a woman from the Volta Region despite his advanced age.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on one of the radio stations in the Volta Region, Nana Addo president explained that the dream to marry a woman from the Volta Region has been a longstanding one and that not even the lapse of time has killed that urge.

READ ALSO: President Nana Addo reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The president went on to express that the sight of the female presenter who was interviewing him, has re-affirmed that desire.

“You know my basic position that I’ve taken, and seeing you, of course, it’s heightened it: my determination to marry in the Volta Region, and I keep on knocking on the door, looking forward to the day the door will be open. We’ll keep on till the day the door is open,” 

Apparently, Nana Addo was only joking but some Ghanaian have taken his harmless words to heart.

Some of his critics on the internet have chided him for neglecting his basic duties as the president of the Republic and now scouting for a second wife.

Nana Yaa Brefo has also wildly descended on the lady who interviewed Nana Addo – According to her, the female presenter is a ‘naughty’ girl for flirting with the president on live radio.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: I regret supporting Nana Addo – Abronye DC

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, September 18, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    78.7 ° F
    78.7 °
    78.7 °
    77 %
    2.7mph
    49 %
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    76 °
    Tue
    78 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News