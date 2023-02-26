KiDi, a Ghanaian singer, has spoken about his troubled childhood, which resulted in his father evicting him from his home.

KiDi claims that his rebellious behaviour caused him many problems at home and school. He once received a warning from his father for stealing food from his teacher.

The musician claimed during an appearance on The Doreen Avio Show, broadcast on Joy Prime, that his father had had enough of his problems and had ordered him to be undressed and put outside.

KiDi felt compelled to alter his behaviour in order to appease his father.

The musician also emphasized how obstinate he was while growing up.

He had second thoughts after his father threatened to have him evicted.

He claimed that he had been beaten on multiple occasions as a sort of punishment, but that it had not been effective in changing him.

“My dad called my big sister. He was like, ‘strip him naked; everything. No supporter, nothing, and then, when you’re done, put on his church shoes. So picture this: a young kid, naked, wearing only church shoes.

“My dad said, ‘since you want to act all grown up, leave my house and go and live in your own house.’ I’m still naked and wearing my church shoes. I started crying and walking out, and he called me back, and things have never been the same, so I feel like that punishment stuck with me more than any beating I have ever received,” he said.