“I was the one paying rent and footing other bills” – Archipalago’s baby mama disgraces him big time

Controversial Ghanaian entertainer and socialite simply known as Archipalago in the showbiz circles has been trending on the internet for the past few days after proposing marriage to Sexy Afra.

Archipalago was formerly involved with a beautiful and supportive lady named Angela Essien in a romantic relationship out of which a child was born in 2021.

Unexpectedly, Archiplago and Angela parted ways and the wannabe singer is now in a new romantic affair with Sexy Afra.

Ever since Archipalago’s marriage proposal video went viral on social media, he has come under severe criticism and insults.

Most Ghanaians have dirtied him for dumping a supportive woman like Angela for a slay queen like Sexy Afra whom they belives is only after his money.

Speaking for the first time on the issue, Archipalago’s baby mama has alleged that she was the one paying rent and footing other bills because she had her own $17,000 when they first met

As confirmed by Angela, she was the one who dumped Archipalago and not otherwise as earlier reported in the media.

She also revealed how she first interacted with Archipalago on Instagram and how they became friends and eventually fell in love.

Watch the video below to know more…

