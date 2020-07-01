I had only $1,000 to start all over again when I returned from USA - Okyeame Kwame

Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame and nicknamed Rap Doctor, has in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom 101.9 Fm, disclosed how broke he was when he returned to Ghana from the states three years after the Akyeame group shot to stardom.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale spends quality time with Majesty, spoils daughter Cherissa on b-day

The Ghanaian musician, songwriter, creative director, and entrepreneur in an exclusive interview on the Afro Joint show recounted his hay days with friend Okyeame Quophi in the band named Akyeame, their fall out and how their careers as solo artistes turned out.

The Rap Doctor who is the brain behind The Versatile Show known for stellar performances in music, magic, comedy, dance, drama, and poetry presentation spoke about the success of the last edition held in September 2019.

Away from that, he took listeners aback with the history behind the band Akyeame made up of himself and Daniel Quophi Amoateng popularly known as Okyeame Quophi.

The multiple award-winning veteran musician mentioned that the success of the band Akyeame could be attributed majorly to Mark Okreku Mantey and their London based financier Andrews Opoku Amankwaah.

He explains that even though they had their very first breakthrough when they performed at the Embassy Double Do through Pikus Laryea in 1996, it was the aforementioned personalities that propelled them to true stardom.

READ ALSO: Tinny tests positive for Coronavirus

Okyeame Kwame expressed that the fallout between himself and longtime friend and bandmate Okyeame Quophi came after they returned to Ghana from a two-year stint working menial jobs in the States.

The rapper added that upon return to Ghana he was broke with only $1000 dollars in his account.

On the other hand, his friend and brother Quophi had landed a job with Fox Fm courtesy their manager at the time Kwame Baah, and had lost his zeal for the music business because he was comfortable.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Kwame, however had to get on his grind and focus on music because it had become his only means of survival hence their break up.