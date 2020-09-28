After months of fighting and throwing jabs at each other, Shatta Wale and Ibrah One has finally made peace.

In the video shared online, Shatta Wale boldly said he is not fighting with Ibrah One as we have all been made to believe over the months.

In a shocking confession, Shatta Wale claimed that it was Ibrah One who taught him everything he knows about making money.

And as far as the public knows, Ibrah One is an alleged Sakawa Boy. He is one of the pioneers of the Sakawa movement in Ghana.

People are now wondering the kind of teachings Ibrah One gave Shatta Wale that he is soo proud of.

Watch the video below

Shatta Wale and Ibrah One have been throwing jabs at each for soo long. It all begun when Ibrah One took to social media to mock Shatta.

Shatta Wale also mocked Ibrah One with his tiny peniz after his bedroom photo was leaked online by a lady.

It’s been jabs after jabs between the two guys until now that they have made peace.