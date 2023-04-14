The Ghanaian businessman and custodian of ‘soft life’ Ibrahim Mahama has been captured cruising in the expensive watercraft which is said to cost between $80,000 and $100,000.
The cedi equivalence to this sea breacher is around Ghc 900,000.
The video of the brother of the former president chilling inside his sea breacher in a resort in Ada was first shared on Twitter by blogger Sikaofficial who captioned the heartwarming clip as;
somebody get Seabreacher for this country? Nah people get money for here walahi”. A Twitter user added that “First time wey I see this nor wey I know sey some ppl fit borrow money give the government sef herr… Still country hard hm”.
A quick education about a sea breacher – A Seabreacher is a two-seat semi-submersible personal watercraft “submarine”, with a dolphin shape and the ability to imitate a dolphin’s movement.
Watch the video below to know more…
Check out some of the comments gathered under the trending video…
