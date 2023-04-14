The Ghanaian businessman and custodian of ‘soft life’ Ibrahim Mahama has been captured cruising in the expensive watercraft which is said to cost between $80,000 and $100,000.



The cedi equivalence to this sea breacher is around Ghc 900,000.



The video of the brother of the former president chilling inside his sea breacher in a resort in Ada was first shared on Twitter by blogger Sikaofficial who captioned the heartwarming clip as;

READ ALSO: Osei Kwame Despite meets with Ibrahim Mahama at Kofi Boakye’s birthday party



somebody get Seabreacher for this country? Nah people get money for here walahi”. A Twitter user added that “First time wey I see this nor wey I know sey some ppl fit borrow money give the government sef herr… Still country hard hm”.



A quick education about a sea breacher – A Seabreacher is a two-seat semi-submersible personal watercraft “submarine”, with a dolphin shape and the ability to imitate a dolphin’s movement.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama to take care of bipolar former NSMQ contestant

Check out some of the comments gathered under the trending video…

Please don't take it to my village they will worship this thing!



I tell you!

From Winneba to Axim don't try I beg — ?? Supremo ‘BEEF? (@AtoKwamina_) April 13, 2023

Former president in brother ???he say make you vote am come power again . Make dem buy two add top — kobby tha problvm (@KProblvm) April 13, 2023

First time wey I see this nor wey I know sey some ppl fit borrow money give the government sef herr. ??.. Still country hard hm — SPUNKY.. (@spunky_7) April 13, 2023

Nigerians buy brandnew Rolls Royce, lamborghinis, ferraris etc that top $300-$500k and you’re shocked at a seabreacher that’s $100k. Lol — ??El Jefe?? (@Its_Unchained) April 13, 2023

READ ALSO: Billionaire Ibrahim Mahama shows off his massive drifting skills