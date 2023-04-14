Home Lifestyle Ibrahim Mahama flaunts his $100,000 sea breacher for the first time

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts his Ghc 900,000 sea breacher for the first time

The Ghanaian businessman and custodian of ‘soft life’ Ibrahim Mahama has been captured cruising in the expensive watercraft which is said to cost between $80,000 and $100,000.

The cedi equivalence to this sea breacher is around Ghc 900,000.


The video of the brother of the former president chilling inside his sea breacher in a resort in Ada was first shared on Twitter by blogger Sikaofficial who captioned the heartwarming clip as;

somebody get Seabreacher for this country? Nah people get money for here walahi”. A Twitter user added that “First time wey I see this nor wey I know sey some ppl fit borrow money give the government sef herr… Still country hard hm”.

A quick education about a sea breacher – A Seabreacher is a two-seat semi-submersible personal watercraft “submarine”, with a dolphin shape and the ability to imitate a dolphin’s movement.

