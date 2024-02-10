If you love Baby Maxin, you won’t be doing surgeries that can end your life – Samsonwaa blasts McBrown (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian undertaker who’s currently based in Switzerland Samsonwaa has blasted Nana Ama Mcbrown for not prioritizing her health and her daughter, Baby Maxin, due to the various surgical procedures she is rumoured to have undergone.

In a video circulating on social media, Samsonwaa expressed concerns about McBrown’s choices, particularly focusing on the actress’s admission of having undergone liposuction and a tummy tuck.

While McBrown has been open about these procedures, recent accusations suggest that she might have opted for additional surgeries, including lip fillers and other injections.

READ ALSO: “She looks over 50” – No makeup video of Nana Ama Mcbrown gets Ghanaians talking

Samsonwaa’s criticism revolves around the notion that if McBrown genuinely loved her daughter, she would prioritize her overall health over potentially risky cosmetic procedures.



Samsonwaa strongly believes that McBrown’s focus on maintaining a youthful appearance through surgical enhancements raises questions about her parental priorities.

The video commentary by Samsonwaa has sparked discussions on social media, with some defending McBrown’s right to make personal choices about her body and appearance.

However, others share Samsonwaa’s concerns, emphasizing the importance of setting positive examples for children and balancing personal choices with health considerations.

READ ALSO: GH guy whose wife slept with her ex just 2 days after their wedding dies from broken heart (Video)

Netizens Reactions…

@Refgentwears – One thing that people don’t know is that plastic surgery is addictive… One leads to another

@lucyscott499 – Marriage doesn’t define Nana Ama !! Enough about Maxwell!! Ama is a full grown woman and can do whatever pleasing her! Stop judging her and fix your problems!! Miss perfect righteous!! Why didn’t you call or message her if you genuinely care about her? Fake love everywhere!! Seriously let Ama breathe in peace! Where from all this hate?

@Mercylucy4 – And those of you that keep saying she’s doing all that to fit Max you have to stop. Must everything a woman does be tagged as pleasing men? Don’t we have the right to do what we want or look good for ourselves?



otemaaamoah 1d – First time I have seen and heard samsonwaa talking about Nana Ama. The way she defends her always. To me I love the old Nana Ama, she was naturally beautiful

READ ALSO: Lilwin’s wife allegedly divorces him; Actor gets accused of reportedly sleeping with other actresses and single motherhood revelations