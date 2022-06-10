type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI'll impregnate Delay to shame Afia Schwar - Twene Jonas
Entertainment

I’ll impregnate Delay to shame Afia Schwar – Twene Jonas

By Armani Brooklyn
Twene Jonas insults Afia Schwar for calling Delay a barren woman (Video)
Twene Jonas insults Afia Schwar for calling Delay a barren woman (Video)
- Advertisement -

Prior to this video, Twene Jonas had already cursed and washed Afia Schwar with insults for calling Delay a barren woman and also taunting the TV show host with her kids.

Apparently, Afia Schwar didn’t give Twene Jonas the attention he wanted reason he has dropped another diss video for her.

READ ALSO: Twene Jonas insults Afia Schwar for calling Delay a barren woman (Video)

According to Twene Jonas, he’s ever ready to fly Delay to USA to impregnate and have a child with her just to shame Afia Schwar that the female media magnate isn’t barren.

Twene Jonas in the fresh video also asserted that Afia Schwar should strop bragging with her twin children because she conceived them during her prostitution days.

After describing Afia Schwar as a prostitute, Twene Jonas continued with his uproar by insisting that the loudmouth socialite is an ugly woman who has masked her inelegance with make ups because her entire face is covered with eczema.

READ ALSO: Twene Jonas insults Chairman Wontumi for allegedly sleeping with Afia Schwar

Watch the video below to know more…

We are hopeful that Afia Schwar will fire back at Twene Jonas this time around because he has passed his limit and still on a insults themed spree.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, June 10, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    78.8 ° F
    78.8 °
    78.8 °
    83 %
    3.5mph
    100 %
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    79 °
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News