As expected, Twene Jonas has joined the bandwagon to blast and slander vociferous Chairman Wontumi for allegedly sleeping with loudmouth Afia Schwar.

Ever since Afia Schwar claimed on the internet that Chairman Wontumi is her ex, the politician has never had peace because his reputation has refused to vanish from social media trending stories.

Over the weekends, Afia Schwar accused Chairman Wontumi of farting notoriously when’s ejaculating.

This assertion triggered Lawyer Maurice Ampaw to descend on Afia Schwar and sue her in the process for disgracing his boss.

Afia Schwar reacted to the court saga fro raining severe curses on Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw for telling lies to the media because she has indeed, slept with the politician.

It is at the back of this scandalous agenda that has forced Twene Jonas to share his two cents concerning the whole brouhaha.

While addressing the issue, Twene Jonas expressed his disappointment in Chairman Wontumi for going out with a mountebank like Afia Schwar who has stabbed him in the back after getting what she needed.

He described him as foolish and a shameless man who allowed lust to cloud his conscience.

In other news, a lady on Facebook known as Queen Mariam has also shared a video of herself reversing the curses Afia Schwar invoked on Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

According to Queen Mariam in the video, if Afia Schwar has ever received money from Chairman Wontumi, then the gods should take her life and spare Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice.

She also revealed in her video that, she’s a patriotic citizen hence she won’t sit aloof for a charlatan like Afia Schwar to destroy the life of respected people in the country. READ MORE HERE…