“I’m disappointed in the government for scrapping road tolls” – Kwabena Kwabena fumes

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian Highlife artiste and prolific songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena has expressed his disappointment in the government for scrapping road tolls.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the singer expressed his displeasure over the abolishment of road tolls that has now been replaced with momo tax.

Kwabena Kwabena also inquired as to what the money collected over the years was used for.

READ ALSO: “If you’re able to transfer 100 cedis you must be taxed” – Ursula Owusu tells Ghanaians

He used the Tema motorway as an example, stating that it is supposed to be in the best of shape citing the amount of money received each blessed day.

The government announced yesterday that motorists who ply tolled roads across the country will no longer be required to pay tolls immediately after the Budget is approved.

READ ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah begs Akufo Addo over the 1.75% momo tax

The Finance Minister disclosed this during the 2022 budget presentation on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.