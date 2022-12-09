Award-winning Ghanaian diminutive actor, Yaw Dabo has poured fire on critics who mock him over his child-like stature.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, Yaw Dabo insisted that he wouldn’t have been where he is now if not for his short height.

He added that those who ridicule him on the internet almost all the time would have prided themselves on the internet with him if he was from their families.

For those who insult me, maybe I am better than you. If I were in your family and I called you to do something for me, you probably would run to get it done. I would probably send you to get chairs if a funeral came home.

“To the person insulting me, should there be a funeral in your house, the wealthiest person will make you carry the coffin. Look, I always say, before you insult someone, you need to look at yourself before rubbishing them,” he advised.

Yaw Dabo added that if he had been at the normal height of every human being, he might probably not get to where he is now.

“Not everything you see with your eyes; you can talk about. This is advice to netizens who sit behind their phones and laptops to talk trash about other people.

“Not everything you see is as it seems. God had a reason for creating me this way, maybe if I were like you, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am now, but then, since God created me this way, I am better than you,”

“I watch my mouth when saying things about other people. The Bible advises that men lock their mouths with padlocks because it could get them in trouble.

“The mouth can put you in trouble and this may lead you to say something ill about someone and later look for them to apologise but won’t find them,”