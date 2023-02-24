- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady living in Lebanon has cried out for help to return to her home country.

In a video she shared online, the lady said she has been suffering in Lebanon for so many years and needs help getting back home.



Sharing her sad ordeal via her TikTok account, she pleaded with well-meaning netizens to come to her aid and help her return to her home country.

READ ALSO: Prayers don’t work – Lady reveals why she stopped going to church and praying

“Please I need help I want to go home am suffering in Lebanon ???.” She wrote.



Reacting to the post, @Anifer wrote: “If no see response it means she is in trouble. Better to find agents and close people to find out on her.”

@Nadia Babby asked: “Can someone explain to me maybe we can help but she is not replying.”

@mary reacted: “Lebanon where bby girl. I can help dia. (am from Kenya, currently Lebanon Beirut western side).”

READ ALSO: Lady demolishes mum’s old house and builds her a new bungalow

@Celina wrote: “I’m in Lebanon how do you want we help you”.

@nghishiikushitya wrote: “If u need a help u need to respond people’s ar asking you but u ar quite rply sis people will hlp you ??.”

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO: “I’m still in love with my ex” – Newlywed lady considers divorcing husband after a month of marriage