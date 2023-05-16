I’m the one who introduced Moesha’s family to a powerful spiritualist for her to get healed

- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has alleged in a fast-trending audio that she was the one who introduced Moesha Boduong’s family to a powerful spiritualist for her to get healed.

The socialite – whose name is seemingly tied to all forms of benevolent acts in this world bragged that if not for her timely intervention, Moesha wouldn’t have gotten healed.

In the fast-trending audio, Ayisha Modi whose mouth is suffering from diarrhoea professed that it was a very popular politician who introduced her to the powerful spiritualist called Adom.

She later said in the video that Moesha’s family was sacked the first time they visited the spiritualist hence she had to intervene.

Ayisha Modi additionally alleged that the first time she visited the powerful spiritualist, she summoned angels for her to see them with her two eyes.

