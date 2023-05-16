type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI'm the one who introduced Moesha's family to a powerful spiritualist for...
Entertainment

I’m the one who introduced Moesha’s family to a powerful spiritualist for her to get healed

Ayisha Modi alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
I'm the one who introduced Hajia4Real's family to a powerful spiritualist for her to get healed
- Advertisement -

The socialite – whose name is seemingly tied to all forms of benevolent acts in this world bragged that if not for her timely intervention, Moesha wouldn’t have gotten healed.

READ ALSO: I bought a phone for an old idiot like Lilwin – Ayisha Modi fires as she brags

Ayisha-Modi enhances body
Ayisha-Modi-

In the fast-trending audio, Ayisha Modi whose mouth is suffering from diarrhoea professed that it was a very popular politician who introduced her to the powerful spiritualist called Adom.

She later said in the video that Moesha’s family was sacked the first time they visited the spiritualist hence she had to intervene.

Ayisha Modi additionally alleged that the first time she visited the powerful spiritualist, she summoned angels for her to see them with her two eyes.

READ ALSO: Ayisha Modi flaunts her waist beads and seductively dances on TikTok

Listen to the audio below to know more…

READ ALSO: Ayisha Modi insults Dr Likee on TikTok Live – [VIDEO]

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 16, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News