Ofori Amponsah wasn’t called by God – Ayisha Modi drops deep secrets

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian music producer and artist manager, Ayisha Modi has opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Ofori Amponsah.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ayisha Modi revealed that she has a child with Ofori Amponsah and as a result, they will always be in each other’s lives.

Ayisha added that Ofori Amponsah is now her best friend and they care about each other a lot.

Speaking about his short time as a man of God, Ayisha Modi narrated how she advised him against it.

READ ALSO: 5000 Euros monthly – 20 things Gifty Gyan reportedly demanded from Asamoah Gyan

READ ALSO: “I’ve stopped praying to the God of Israel” – Rev Obofour reveals

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

She explained that Ofori Amponsah was in a state of confusion when he decided to become a man of God, she told him he didn’t have the calling of God.



Recall that Ofori Amponsah told Delay in an interview on the 18th of March 2018 that he was not Ordained by God.

Ofori Amponsah explained that he decided to become a pastor after the storms of life started blowing around him.

Mr. All4real made this confession to Delay in the interview, he said “Delay, I cannot really say that God called me. It was the circumstances in which I found myself. I had broken heart, and there was no one to talk to. Then I thought I was experiencing God, and so I landed in the church. But now I can say God didn’t call me,”

However, he also told Delay that he is no longer counted among Pastors because that is not where God wants him to be, he is now back to his musical career and urged his fans across Africa who were left in sadness during his “cold days” to cheer up because he is ready to give them good music.

READ ALSO: Bride nearly cancels wedding after finding out that her husband-to-be sucks his mother’s melons