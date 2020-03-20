I’m trying my possible best to get Rihanna pregnant – Wizkid hints

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid aside his relationship with Tiwa Savage has an eye for American superstar singer, Rihanna.

Wizkid has revealed that he’s trying all he can to get Rihanna pregnant and probably settle down with her or better still add her to his countless baby mamas.

READ ALSO: Tiwa Savage got pregnant for Wizkid – Social media user reveals

Wizkid who is believed to be in flirty relationship with Tiwa Savage from all indication wants to ditch her for Rihanna.

Wizkid made this revelation in an interaction session with a fan on Twitter.

It all started when he, Wizkid reacted to a viral video of a man dancing with his 3 daughters on the Tik Tok app where he revealed that he will be like that with his kids pretty soon.

A fan was quick to comment “Wiz, I think it’s time for a girl child” thus he suggested to him to get for himself a baby girl where the Starboy replied with a sigh. “Hmmm”

READ ALSO: Sister Deborah clashes with Berla Mundi on Twitter

Another fan then came through and pleaded with him to get Rihanna pregnant. He wrote; “Wiz please get Rihanna pregnant”.

Wizkid to the surprise of many already had the same mind as his fan he replied saying “‘I’m trying man ! I’m trying!’” which means he is working on that long before.

Ah! so Wizkid wants to use ‘mother’ Tiwa and ditch her abi? Share your thoughts with us.