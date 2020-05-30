Media giant Multimedia Group Limited has for some weeks now been met with the resignation from some of their top presenters.

Former Adom FM presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje, has laughed at Multimedia Group Limited after Captain Smart’s departure.

Ohemaa Woyeje took to social media to shade her former employers after Captain Smart left the firm after 5 years of dedicated work.

In a post sighted on Ohemaa Woyeje Instagram timeline, she subtly took the manager of Adom FM to the cleaners.

According to Ohemaa Woyeje, people are resigning from the station but the incompetent manager is still at post and managing affairs.

She posted: “Riddle Riddle Riddle Riddle what’s d name given to a manager who refuses to resign even after all his players resign from his team?.”

