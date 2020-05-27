type here...
Source:GHPAGE
News

Captain Smart officially resigns from Adom FM

By RASHAD
Captain Smart, Nana Yaa Brefo and Kofi Adomah
Captain Smart, Nana Yaa Brefo and Kofi Adomah
After weeks of speculations and allegations, Captain Smart of Adom FM has officially resigned from the Multimedia Group.

There have been reports in the media lately that Captain Smart after years of service to Multimedia was finally leaving.

As usual, the reports were rubbished by Captain Smart like he always does. But it has finally been confirmed.

Captain Smart
Captain Smart

Adom FM threw a lavish party for Captain Smart on Wednesday 26th May 2020 as they bid him farewell from the company.

A huge cake with his name on it was presented to him to say thank you to him for his years of service to Adom FM as the morning show host.

From what Ghpage has gathered, the reason behind Captain Smart’s resignation is his intention to join a new media company.

Captain Smart is set to join Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN). He will be the morning show host at Angel FM Accra.

The media guru will be assisted on his show by Kofi Adoma And Nana Yaa Brefo; all former employees of Multimedia Group.

