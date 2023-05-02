Inspector Ahmed’s real name is Samuel Darko, he was a pupil teacher before joining the police service

Apparently, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi’s name has refused to vanish from social media after the heinous crime he committed on 20th April 2023.

The arrested police inspector who was stationed at Manhyia shot his girlfriend named Maa Adwoa 6 times to death for allegedly cheating on him and also owing him Ghc 5000.

Even since the sad news landed on social media, Inspector Ahmed’s name has been on the lips of almost all Ghanaians for the past two weeks and counting.

A new shocking report that has made it into the headlines alleges that Inspector Ahmed Twumasi’s real name is Samuel Darko aka Sammy and he was a pupil teacher before joining the police service.

According to this fresh report, Inspector Twumasi might have used another person’s details and certificate to gain enlistment into the police service.

This new ‘revelation’ also reports that Inspector Ahmed grew up at Nsuta and he’s very popular over there. Apparently, his late mother was even a pastor at Nusta Bethany Church.

Apart from the aforementioned, Inspector Ahmed dumped his first wife with whom he shares two kids with – after he joined the police service.

It’s even speculated that his first child who is a girl is currently at SHS and his second born who is a boy is still in JHS.

There might be an iota of truth in this new report because recall that in an audio that went rife after Inspector Ahmed Twumasi shot Maa Adwoa to death – A certain lady he called addressed him as Mr Darko and not Inspector Ahmed Twumasi.

