Check out these 8 interesting facts about chef Failatu Abdul-Razak that will leave you shocked

- Advertisement -

In an exciting wave of Guinness World Record attempts, Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak from Tamale is poised to become the third Ghanaian to undertake a record-breaking challenge within two months.

Her mission: to set the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

The current record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual) is Irish chef Alan Fisher, who achieved an impressive time of 119 hours and 57 minutes, surpassing the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

In this article, we are going to look at 8 interesting facts about Chef Failatu that make her a very unique human being.

Educational Background:

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

READ ALSO: All you need to know about GH’s Failatu Abdul-Razak’s attempt for Guinness World Record for longest cooking Marathon

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak attended the Tamale Business School, the first business school in the northern region of Ghana.



She is an alumna of the University of Development Studies (Wa), where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Community Studies.



Professional Journey:

Chef Failatu has a diverse professional background, having previously worked with Mafara Hotel and Relax Lodge in Tamale.

READ ALSO: No evidence at Guinness World Records; Latest update about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon drops



In 2017, she founded Mickey’s INN restaurant, located in Lamashegu, a suburb of Tamale metro.



Entrepreneurship:

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak is the Founder and CEO of Mickey’s INN restaurant, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit.



Mickey’s INN, established in 2017, has become a prominent dining destination in Lamashegu.



Culinary Expertise:

As an accomplished Ghanaian chef, Failatu is recognized for her expertise in the culinary arts.



Her dedication to the culinary craft is exemplified by her current Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Community Engagement:

With a background in Integrated Community Studies, Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak likely brings a community-focused approach to her culinary endeavours.



Multifaceted Talent:

In addition to her culinary pursuits, Chef Failatu is involved in part-time music and acting, showcasing her multifaceted talents.



Current Endeavor:

Chef Failatu’s current focus is on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, demonstrating her passion and commitment to culinary excellence.



The marathon is taking place at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where spectators and supporters gather to witness this remarkable feat.

Guinness World Record Aspiration:

Chef Failatu is currently undertaking a challenging Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon, showcasing her passion and dedication to the culinary craft.

READ ALSO: First video from Ghana’s Failatu Abdul-Razak’s attempt for Guinness World Record for longest cooking Marathon drops