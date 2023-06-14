type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleItaly 'borga' in tears after finding out that his serious girlfriend has...
Lifestyle

Italy ‘borga’ in tears after finding out that his serious girlfriend has three other lovers

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Italy 'borga' in tears after finding out that his serious girlfriend has three other lovers
- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Ghanaian man who currently resides in Italy has dragged his serious girlfriend to Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show hosted by Aunty Naa.

According to the heartbroken man, whiles he’s working day and night to take care of his fiancée, she’s also in Ghana sleeping with multiple men.

READ ALSO: Kumasi-Ayigya Zongo: Photos of the Beautiful GH Lady Who Stabbed & killed her Boyfriend Surfaces

Italy 'borga' in tears after finding out that his serious girlfriend has three other lovers

During the live radio discussion, the man additionally revealed that he frequently showers his girlfriend with expensive gifts from Italy – Not knowing that he was just doing a donkey’s job.

Meanwhile, the lady on the other hand denied being in an affair with the man – She claimed that they had broken up some months ago but she still received money from him.

Gradually, infidelity is getting normalised in our society which is very bad.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: GH lady curses boyfriend to death for dumping her (Video)

READ ALSO: Lady who was cursed by her taxi driver boyfriend dies

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 14, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82 ° F
    82 °
    82 °
    68 %
    3.9mph
    100 %
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    83 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways