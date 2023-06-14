Italy ‘borga’ in tears after finding out that his serious girlfriend has three other lovers

- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Ghanaian man who currently resides in Italy has dragged his serious girlfriend to Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show hosted by Aunty Naa.

According to the heartbroken man, whiles he’s working day and night to take care of his fiancée, she’s also in Ghana sleeping with multiple men.

During the live radio discussion, the man additionally revealed that he frequently showers his girlfriend with expensive gifts from Italy – Not knowing that he was just doing a donkey’s job.

Meanwhile, the lady on the other hand denied being in an affair with the man – She claimed that they had broken up some months ago but she still received money from him.

Gradually, infidelity is getting normalised in our society which is very bad.

