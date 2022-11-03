- Advertisement -

The Inspector General of Police has found another reason to arrest reggae-dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

The imminent arrest of the “ON God” hitmaker has come on the back of allegations he has made against his former manager Bulldog.

Shatta Wale has revealed that Bulldog played a role in the murder of Kwaw Kese’s manager, Fennec Okeyere some years ago.

The Police have confirmed that they are probing the popular dancehall artiste over the statement he put out on Wednesday amid his feud with Bulldog.

In a statement, the police said it has contacted Shatta Wale on the matter:

“The attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a tweet by Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., popularly known as Shata Wale, regarding the death of artiste Manager Fennec Okyere. The Police have made contact with Shata Wale who is cooperating with us on the matter.”

Hours after the press release from the police, it was reported by some media houses that the SM boss has been arrested and is currently in the police’s custody assisting in investigations.

However, Shatta Wale claims he hasn’t been arrested as speculated and he even slept comfortably in his mansion yesternight.

In a series of Facebook posts, he wrote;

“All of a sudden myopic people deh spread news that I hv been arrested.. Industry agenda”

“I slept well last nite paaaaa. Good morning to the real SM Empire!! Let’s open another page..Next song dropping from the GOG album.”

Surprisingly, amidst all this brouhaha, Bulldog who has been accused of having a hand in the death of Fennec Okyere by Shatta Wale has remained silent.

Maybe he has been advised by his lawyers not to react to the allegations for now until he’s invited by the police.

But hopefully, he will address the issue to clean the dirt Shatta Wale has poured on his name and brand.

