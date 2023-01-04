Social media users who have come across this new lovely video on the iconic actress’ IG page have been forced to draw the conclusion that she secretly married during the Xmas holidays.

We can’t affirm or deny this news on the streets but evidently, something juicy might be going on behind the scenes without our knowledge.

Because prior to this, rumours on the local digital space wildly alleged that Jackie was engaged to Liberia’s president Geroge Oppong Weah.

As seen in the fast-trending refreshing video, Jackie Appiah was dressed in all-white designer clothes.

At the end of the video, she flashed her luxurious diamond ring to the camera.

The reason many people strongly believe that the mother of one has secretly married is that the ring was worn on her ring finger.

The ring finger is the third finger on the left hand, where the wedding ring and engagement ring are worn. This is a symbol of eternal love, beauty and creativity.

Watch the video below to know more…

Jackie Appiah allegedly set to marry Liberian president George Weah on 10th December

For close to two years now, rumours that have refused to vanish from the internet suggest that Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah is in a secret affair with incumbent Liberian president George Oppong Weah.

It was even reported some time ago that Jackie was pregnant with George Weah – An allegation which triggered a hot conversation on the internet.

The rumours that Jackie is in a secret relationship with George Weah started after she congratulated him when he won the presidential election in Liberia. READ MORE HERE