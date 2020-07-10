type here...
JJ Rawlings shuts down his office over fear of coronavirus spread

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
Updated:
COVID-19, as it seems, is not leaving the world anytime soon as the spread keeps increasing by every day.

To be on a preventive side, Ex-president Jerry John Rawlings has officially announced the prompt closure of his office amid the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country.

Also read:JJ Rawlings is the Puppet of Nana Addo-Ibrah One

According to his twitter page, the decision which takes effect today Friday 10, July comes at a time Ghana’s covid1-19 cases hit 23,463.

In a report, the past president advised Ghanaians to “be mindful of their personal discipline” as the Government seems to have been overwhelmed by the spread of the virus, which has claimed 129 lives already.

“The decision which is aimed at protecting staff and potential visitors will be reviewed after two weeks,” a statement from his office read.
The statement, however, did not mention if a case has been detected in the office or otherwise.

Also read:NDC is fully aware that they won’t win the 2020 presidential elections – JJ Rawlings

“The former President once again urges all Ghanaians to be mindful of their personal discipline and care as we work to combat the disease. He calls on all to wear their masks, maintain appropriate social distancing, cough etiquette, and general hygiene protocols. Members of the general public who wish to urgently contact the office can do so through email – [email protected], [email protected] the Ex-president declared as according to the letter.

The country yesterday, recorded 641 new COVID-19 cases making the country’s case count to 23,463.

Over 1,400 new cases have been recorded in the last two updates from the Ghana Health Service.

See letter below:

Source:GHPage

