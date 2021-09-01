Joy FM, Multimedia Group and its CEO drag Kennedy Agyapong to court for defamation

- Advertisement -

Joy FM and the Multimedia Group today, Wednesday, September 1, filed a suit against Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, for some comments he made against the media organization and its Chief Executive Officer, Kwasi Twum, in July considered to be defamatory.

A statement announcing the decision said, “Joy FM, The Multimedia Group and the Chief Executive Officer, Kwasi Twum have been compelled and have taken a firm decision to afford the MP, his media organization and three (3) of his employees, the opportunity to prove the allegations in court”.

The suit comes on the heels of allegations made by the firebrand MP on his Net 2 Television and Oman FM stations on July 2, 9 and 19 about Joy FM’s Ashanti Region correspondent’s reportage on the Ejura disturbances.

When he was cautioned by the Multimedia Group through its lawyers on Tuesday, July 13, Ken Agyapong turned the heat on the CEO and Joy FM.

“Joy FM the drugs that were used to establish your firm if you joke I will expose you. Jones is not dead, I will show people where you used to send the drugs,” the Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee had said.

“I’m not afraid of Joy FM, I’m not afraid of you. If you joke I will disgrace people”, Kennedy Agyapong added.

READ MORE: Drug money was used to build Multimedia; Dare me and I will expose you – Kennedy Agyapong warns CEO Kwasi Twum

But the Multimedia Group’s statement on Wednesday said: “The broadcasts and publications falsely sought to portray the plaintiffs as unethical, unprofessional and criminal”.

“The broadcasts and publications, as well as associated defamatory commentary, have been carefully and meticulously gathered and formally transcribed and translated. Our lawyers are under firm instructions to sue to clear our names.”

The suit also cites two online news organisations as defendants for circulating and re-publishing the allegations “without care or any attempt to verify” the statements.

Below is the full statement from the company;