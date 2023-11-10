Kalybos set to tie the knot with Antwiwaa; Date and other exclusive details drop (Video)

- Advertisement -

In a heartwarming announcement that has delighted fans and followers alike, popular Ghanaian actor and comic skit maestro, Richard Kweku Asante, famously known as Kalybos, has declared his intention to tie the knot with his fiancée, Antwiwaa.

Kalybos, who first captured the audience’s hearts with his uproarious performances in the skit “Boys Kasa,” alongside the talented Ahoufe Patri, has since become a prominent figure in the Ghanaian entertainment scene.



Known for his endearing comic style and charismatic presence, Kalybos has amassed a dedicated fan base that eagerly awaits each of his creative endeavours.

The actor chose the auspicious date of Friday, November 10, 2023, to share the joyous news of his impending marriage which will come off tomorrow which is 11th November 2023 on his social media platforms.

The announcement came in the form of a heartwarming video featuring Kalybos and Antwiwaa, radiating happiness and love in every frame.

The video has quickly gained traction across various social media platforms.

The short clip showcases the couple’s genuine joy and excitement about embarking on this significant journey together.



Fans have since flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes, expressing their happiness for the beloved actor.

