Kaninja exposes how a GH guy based in Italy chopped Delay for free and later married another lady

- Advertisement -

Xandy Kamel’s ex-husband, Kaninja, has gone bonkers on the internet follwing Delay’s interview with his former wife.

One can tell from the now-viral interview that it was a deliberate attempt to soil Kaninja’s reputation.

READ ALSO: I had over GHS30k before getting married but I was left with only GHS100 after divorce – Xandy Kamel alleges

Kaninja

This has consequently triggered Kaninja to drop a set of dirty allegations against Delay on the internet.

According to Kaninja in an explosive writeup which has caused a massive stir on the internet, a certain Ghanaian guy who’s currently based in Italy slept with Delay and later dumped her to marry another lady.

Kaninja further alleged in his lengthy writeup that Delay has been chasing her for the past 2 years for an interview but he has ignored all of her persuasive attempts.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Take a look at the post below to know more…

READ ALSO: 92-year-old man falls in love with her daughter’s friend who’s 30 years old and weds her

READ ALSO: Wonders! Statue of Virgin Mary captured crying with its eyes turning red