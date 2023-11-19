type here...
Kaninja exposes how a GH guy based in Italy chopped Delay for free and later married another lady

By Armani Brooklyn
Xandy Kamel’s ex-husband, Kaninja, has gone bonkers on the internet follwing Delay’s interview with his former wife.

One can tell from the now-viral interview that it was a deliberate attempt to soil Kaninja’s reputation.

Kaninja

This has consequently triggered Kaninja to drop a set of dirty allegations against Delay on the internet.

According to Kaninja in an explosive writeup which has caused a massive stir on the internet, a certain Ghanaian guy who’s currently based in Italy slept with Delay and later dumped her to marry another lady.

Kaninja further alleged in his lengthy writeup that Delay has been chasing her for the past 2 years for an interview but he has ignored all of her persuasive attempts.

Take a look at the post below to know more…

Source:GHpage

