“Karma at work” – Ghanaians jubilate over Lilwin and Ohemaa’s trending divorce rumours

Ghanaian actor and Kumawood star, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, and his wife, Maame Serwaa, who is currently based in the United States, have allegedly divorced, according to recent reports.

The news was subtly revealed by Maame Serwaa in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, sparking rumours of marital issues between the couple.

In the circulating TikTok video, Maame Serwaa referred to herself as a single mother who is solely responsible for the care of their three children.

She indicated that she is no longer reliant on her husband for support or assistance in raising their kids.

A part of the caption attached to the video was a prayer to God to bless her with strength and grace to manage her responsibilities effectively.



Trouble, a popular Ghanaian UK-based TikToker has also provided further insight into the reported divorce.



According to Trouble’s TikTok video, Lilwin’s alleged extramarital affair with another Kumawood actress is what caused the divorce.

Reacting to the story, a set of Ghanaians on the internet have openly expressed that they are happy Lilwin’s marriage to Ohemaa has hit the rocks.

According to them, it’s karma which is mercilessly dealing with Ohemaa because she forcefully snatched the actor from his first wife, Patricia.

A lot of the comments from Ghanaians regarding Lilwin and Ohemaa’s reported divorce are sneering.

Netizens Reactions

DORA YEBOAH – If this is true paaa than I will go to thanksgiving



Golden Obaapa Asabea – What goes around comes around

boateng nadia – How can you trust someone who left someone that stay with him when he had nothing

user62762310793188 – Are u telling us the truth, This is good news

nanayaabentil939 – i know the girl paaaaa

Kilimanjaro Benotti Akiti – Strong woman and you are suffering silently. Be there

Abdulae Fuseini – If your husband sleep with actresses and single motherhood relationship’s, does it permits a divorce? Ah the money he gave the other ladies is it your money? I think this ladies when they get what they want from this popular personalities finish, now they want a divorce

Lilwin Marries Maame Serwaa

In May 2022, Actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin got himself a new wife by marrying the love of his life; Maame Serwaa who is also the mother of his twin boys.

The marriage came six years after several reports of his divorce from his first wife, Patricia Nkansah.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, the actor took to Instagram to share different photos from his private marriage ceremony.

“Where there is love there is life. I was called greedy, selfish, impatient and which made me feel a little insecure. I can make mistakes, I can be out of control and at times hard to handle. But you proved to handle me and my boys at our worst, and you have assured me that you don’t deserve me at my best. Adom Nyame Nhyira wo ….. Maame Serwaa ….. My time is up to #wezzyempire,” he wrote under a photo of him and his wife.

“Where there is love there is life Adom Nyame Nhyira wo…My time is up,” he added in subsequent posts.